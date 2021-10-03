wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory Results 10.03.21: Katsuhiko Nakajima Wins N-1 Final
– Pro Wrestling NOAH held its N-1 Victory 2021 event today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured the semifinals and finals of the N-1 Victory tournament. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.
* Akitoshi Saito, Kendo Kashin & Manabu Soya beat Daiki Inaba, Kotaro Suzuki & Masa Kitamiya.
* N-1 Victory 2021 Semifinals: Kenou beat Kaito Kiyomiya to advance.
* N-1 Victory 2021 Semifinals: Katsuhiko Nakajima beat Masakatsu Funaki to advance.
* Eita defeats Atsushi Kotoge
* Daisuke Harada & Junta Miyawaki vs. Stinger (HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa) initially ended in a double pin.
* Daisuke Harada beat HAYATA.
* Sugiura-gun (Kazushi Sakuraba, Kazuyuki Fujita & Takashi Sugiura) beat M’s Alliance (Keiji Muto, Masaaki Mochizuki & Masato Tanaka).
* N-1 Victory 2021 Finals: Katsuhiko Nakajima beat Kenou.
You can also see some photos and clips from the event shared by Pro Wrestling NOAH on Twitter below:
BREAKING: @noah_katsuhiko WINS THE N-1 VICTORY 2021 TOURNAMENT! #n12021 #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/osPVxoR8Vi
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021
本日は満員御礼！たくさんのご来場とご視聴、ありがとうございました‼️
Twitterでは #noah_ghc #n12021 が東京トレンド1位を獲得！日本トレンド入りも！
死線をかい潜り、 #Nの頂へ たどり着いた優勝決定戦。しかし、山はまだ続く。
次回10.10大阪にてGHCヘビー天王山。男達は"最強"のその先へ！ pic.twitter.com/1AjkttaZvD
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PROWRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) October 3, 2021
🏆 The #n12021 finals are now LIVE on @W_UNIVERSE2020!
📺 https://t.co/doSLqCrvV3#n12021#noah_ghc#Nの頂へ pic.twitter.com/f9arFyq9iJ
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021
.@Kenoh_prowres stuns Kiyomiya with a rolling back clutch! The Kongo leader advances to the #n12021 final in our main event! #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/ROiSI0w35u
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021
.@Eita_Luchador wins his first singles outing in #noah_ghc
Eita and @NOSAWARONGAI187 will challenge @atsushi_kotoge & Ohara for the GHC JNR HVT tag team titles next Sunday LIVE on #wrestleUNIVERSE in Osaka. #n12021 pic.twitter.com/0x4IOvn5bn
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021
HAYATA walks out on an overtime battle with @noah_harada after their tag team bout went to a draw after both men’s shoulders were down. They’ll meet next Sunday in Osaka for HAYATA’s GHC JNR HVT Championship! #noah_ghc #n12021 pic.twitter.com/7SpdJYLVEL
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021
.@noah_sugiura leads by example for Sugiura-gun as he defeats Mochizuki with an Olympic Slam in 6-man tag team action! #n12021 #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/ib4a5wcWod
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021
🤝 Great respect between Kongo stable mates and N-1 finalists @noah_katsuhiko and @kenoh_prowres! #n12021 #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/wrwPEOzyF4
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021
🏆 @noah_katsuhiko becomes the first man to retain a @noah_ghc N-1 VICTORY tournament title as the 2020 champion is reunited with the trophy in 2021 here at Korakuen Hall! #n12021 #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/lIDkc5UFXe
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021
🏆 N-1 VICTORY 2021 tournament winner @noah_katsuhiko has earned the right to face @noah_marufuji_ (c) for the @noah_ghc Heavyweight Championship next Sunday in Osaka!
▶️ We’ll bring you the show LIVE on @W_UNIVERSE2020 with English commentary! pic.twitter.com/Fo68UfqHtW
— Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021