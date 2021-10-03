wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory Results 10.03.21: Katsuhiko Nakajima Wins N-1 Final

October 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory

– Pro Wrestling NOAH held its N-1 Victory 2021 event today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured the semifinals and finals of the N-1 Victory tournament. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Akitoshi Saito, Kendo Kashin & Manabu Soya beat Daiki Inaba, Kotaro Suzuki & Masa Kitamiya.
* N-1 Victory 2021 Semifinals: Kenou beat Kaito Kiyomiya to advance.
* N-1 Victory 2021 Semifinals: Katsuhiko Nakajima beat Masakatsu Funaki to advance.
* Eita defeats Atsushi Kotoge
* Daisuke Harada & Junta Miyawaki vs. Stinger (HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa) initially ended in a double pin.
* Daisuke Harada beat HAYATA.
* Sugiura-gun (Kazushi Sakuraba, Kazuyuki Fujita & Takashi Sugiura) beat M’s Alliance (Keiji Muto, Masaaki Mochizuki & Masato Tanaka).
* N-1 Victory 2021 Finals: Katsuhiko Nakajima beat Kenou.

You can also see some photos and clips from the event shared by Pro Wrestling NOAH on Twitter below:

Jeffrey Harris

