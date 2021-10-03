Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory Results 10.03.21: Katsuhiko Nakajima Wins N-1 Final

– Pro Wrestling NOAH held its N-1 Victory 2021 event today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event featured the semifinals and finals of the N-1 Victory tournament. Below are some results, courtesy of Fightful.

* Akitoshi Saito, Kendo Kashin & Manabu Soya beat Daiki Inaba, Kotaro Suzuki & Masa Kitamiya.

* N-1 Victory 2021 Semifinals: Kenou beat Kaito Kiyomiya to advance.

* N-1 Victory 2021 Semifinals: Katsuhiko Nakajima beat Masakatsu Funaki to advance.

* Eita defeats Atsushi Kotoge

* Daisuke Harada & Junta Miyawaki vs. Stinger (HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa) initially ended in a double pin.

* Daisuke Harada beat HAYATA.

* Sugiura-gun (Kazushi Sakuraba, Kazuyuki Fujita & Takashi Sugiura) beat M’s Alliance (Keiji Muto, Masaaki Mochizuki & Masato Tanaka).

* N-1 Victory 2021 Finals: Katsuhiko Nakajima beat Kenou.

You can also see some photos and clips from the event shared by Pro Wrestling NOAH on Twitter below:

.@Kenoh_prowres stuns Kiyomiya with a rolling back clutch! The Kongo leader advances to the #n12021 final in our main event! #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/ROiSI0w35u — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021

.@Eita_Luchador wins his first singles outing in #noah_ghc Eita and @NOSAWARONGAI187 will challenge @atsushi_kotoge & Ohara for the GHC JNR HVT tag team titles next Sunday LIVE on #wrestleUNIVERSE in Osaka. #n12021 pic.twitter.com/0x4IOvn5bn — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021

HAYATA walks out on an overtime battle with @noah_harada after their tag team bout went to a draw after both men’s shoulders were down. They’ll meet next Sunday in Osaka for HAYATA’s GHC JNR HVT Championship! #noah_ghc #n12021 pic.twitter.com/7SpdJYLVEL — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021

.@noah_sugiura leads by example for Sugiura-gun as he defeats Mochizuki with an Olympic Slam in 6-man tag team action! #n12021 #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/ib4a5wcWod — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021

🏆 @noah_katsuhiko becomes the first man to retain a @noah_ghc N-1 VICTORY tournament title as the 2020 champion is reunited with the trophy in 2021 here at Korakuen Hall! #n12021 #noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/lIDkc5UFXe — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) October 3, 2021