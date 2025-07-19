Pro Wrestling NOAH New Departure Results: Go Shiozaki & Hiromu Takahashi Appear, GHC Heavyweight Title Changes Hands

Pro Wrestling NOAH held day one of their ‘New Departure’ event today at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The show had several notable moments.

First of all, Go Shiozaki made his first appearance after having double knee surgery back in January. He will return to action next month. Later on, Haruto Nozomi challenged Shiozaki for a spot in the N-1 Victory tournament in September.

The show also featured NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi appear after YO-HEY retained the GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship. He challenged him to a title match, which will happen at a later date. They will face each other at tomorrow’s show, with YO-HEY teaming with Yuto Kikuchi against Takahashi and AMAKUSA.

Finally, the night ended in a title change, as Kenoh won the GHC Heavyweight Championship from OZAWA. He became a four-time champion, ending OZAWA’s run at 199 days. He then offered a title shot to KENTA, which will happen tomorrow.

Here are results, via Cagematch:

* Naomichi Marufuji and Daiki Odashima def. Kenta and Junta Miyawaki

* Los Golpeadores (Alpha Wolf and Dragon Bane) and Super Crazy def. Shuhei Taniguchi, Hajime Ohara and Will Kroos

* Ratel’s (Manabu Soya, Daiki Inaba, Saxon Huxley and Yuto Kikuchi) def. Ulka Sasaki, Amakusa, Eita and Black Menso-re

* Team 2000X (Takashi Sugiura and Daga) def. Tetsuya Endo and Atsushi Kotoge

* Team 2000X (Jack Morris, Tadasuke, Owadasan and Knull) def. All Rebellion (Kaito Kiyomiya, Galeno, Alejandro and Harutoki)

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Yo-Hey (c) defeated Hayata

* Kenoh defeated GHC Heavyweight Champion Ozawa (c) to win the title.