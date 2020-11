Pro Wrestling NOAH New Hope Results 11.29.20: Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Daisuke Harada, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH held their New Hope show on Sunday in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan featuring a Kaito Kiyomiya vs. Daisuke Harada main event. You can see the full results below per Fightful:

* Kinya Okada & Yoshiki Inamura def. Junta Miyawaki & Yasutaka Yano

* Atsushi Kotoge def. Kai Fujimura

* Daiki Inaba def. Manabu Soya

* Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kongo (Hao, Nio & Tadasuke) def. FULL THROTTLE (Hajime Ohara, Seiki Yoshioka & YO-HEY)

* Kaito Kiyomiya def. Daisuke Harada