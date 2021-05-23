wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH News: Kotaro Suzuki Tests Positive for COVID-19, All Out Attack 2021 Results
– Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Facebook that Kotaro Suzuki was feeling unwell and tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he was kept off the promotions’ event today in Niigata, Japan.
Also, Kai Fujimura, Yasutaka Yano, and YO-HEY had to sit out the event today’s show due to being in close proximity to Suzuki (h/t PWInsider).
– Elsewhere, here are the results for today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH All Out Attack event that was held in Niigata, courtesy of NOAH’s website. The event was held in the Bandaijima Multipurpose Plaza:
* Akitoshi Saito and Shuhei Taniguchi beat Manabu Soya and Masa Kitamiya.
* Haoh and Nioh were victorious over Junta Miyawaki and Kinya Okada.
* Kenoh and Tadasuke got the win over Ikuto Hidaka and NOSAWA Rongai.
* Katsuhiko Nakajima beat Mohammed Yone.
* Atsushi Kotoge, Daisuke Harada and Hajime Ohara defeated HAYTA, Seiki Yoshioka and Yoshinari Ogawa.
* Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura beat Kaito Kiyomiya and Yoshiki Inamura.
