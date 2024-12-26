wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH Teasing WWE’s Omos For The New Year 2025
December 26, 2024 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling NOAH is teasing a mystery tag partner for The New Year 2025 and there are hints it could be WWE’s Omos. At one point, Omos was added to the NOAH roster, before it was deleted. They have also teased that the mystery wrestler could be the “biggest potential wrestler X candidate” in history.
Whoever the mystery person is, they will team with Jack Morris to challenge Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.
そして、昨日から史上最大のX候補として浮上したのが、オモス！ #noah_ghc @ABEMA で視聴中
▷ https://t.co/Jpqqmuh1Ek#NOAHTIME pic.twitter.com/u844ir25UV
— プロレスリング・ノア ｜PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noah_ghc) December 26, 2024
