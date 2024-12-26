Pro Wrestling NOAH Teasing WWE’s Omos For The New Year 2025

Pro Wrestling NOAH is teasing a mystery tag partner for The New Year 2025 and there are hints it could be WWE’s Omos. At one point, Omos was added to the NOAH roster, before it was deleted. They have also teased that the mystery wrestler could be the “biggest potential wrestler X candidate” in history.

Whoever the mystery person is, they will team with Jack Morris to challenge Naomichi Marufuji & Takashi Sugiura for the GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.