Pro Wrestling NOAH Results 12.6.20: GHC Heavyweight Title Defended, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH’s latest event, NOAH The BEST: Final Chronicle 2020 took place on Sunday in Tokyo, Japan featuring a GHC Heavyweight Title match and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:

* Kinya Okada def. Yasutaka Yano.

* Momo No Seishun Tag (Atsushi Kotoge & Daisuke Harada) & Junta Miyawaki def. Kongo (Hao, Nio & Tadasuke).

* Kongo (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Manabu Soya & Masa Kitamiya) def. FULL THROTTLE (Hajime Ohara, Seiki Yoshioka & YO-HEY).

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Stinger (HAYATA & Yoshinari Ogawa) (c) def. Kotaro Suzuki & Salvahe de Oriente.

* GHC National Championship: Kenou (c) def. Kazushi Sakuraba.

* Daiki Inaba, Kaito Kiyomiya, Shuhei Taniguchi & Yoshiki Inamura def. M’s Alliance (Keiji Muto, Masakatsu Funaki, Naomichi Marufuji & Yuko Miyamoto).

* GHC Heavyweight Championship: Go Shiozaki (c) def. Takashi Sugiura.