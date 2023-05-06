– Pro Wrestling NOAH returned for its Majestic 2023 event earlier on Thursday in Ryogoku, Japan. Below are results from the event, per NOAH’s website:

* Mohammed Yone & Super Crazy beat Akitoshi Saito & Taishi Ozawa.

* Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka beat Extreme Tiger & Lanzeloth.

* GLG (Anthony Greene, Jack Morris, Tadasuke & YO-HEY) beat Alpha Wolf, Dragon Bane, Sean Legacy & Stallion Rogers.

* Natsu Sumire & Ryo Mizunami beat Maya Yukihi & SAKI.

* Kongo (Hajime Ohara, Hi69 & Shuji Kondo) beat Alejandro, AMAKUSA & Junta Miyawaki.

* Kazuyuki Fujita & Masato Tanaka beat Daiki Inaba & Masa Kitamiya.

* GHC Martial Arts Rules Match: Masakatsu Funaki beat Shinya Aoki.

* After the match, Funaki delivered a challenge to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

* Stinger (Chris Ridgeway & Yoshinari Ogawa) beat Daga & Eita.

* Dralistico beat Rey Escorpion.

* GHC Tag Team Championships Match: Saxon Huxley and Timothy Thatcher defeated Shuhei Taniguchi & Takashi Sugiura (c) to capture the titles.

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: HAYATA (c) beat Ninja Mack to retain the title.

* GHC National Championship Match: El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) beat Hideki Suzuki to retain his title.

* Kongo (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh,& Manabu Soya) picked up the win over Go Shiozaki, Kaito Kiyomiya & Yoshiki Inamura.

* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Lee (c) beat Naomichi Marufuji to retain the title.

You can check out some video highlights of the Pro Wrestling NOAH event, including Masakatsu Funaki challenging Josh Barnett, below:

Former King of Pancrase @masa_funaki has challenged the youngest UFC HVT Champion of all time & former KOP @JoshLBarnett!!#noah_ghc#MAJESTIC2023 pic.twitter.com/0ff77nP1pQ — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) May 4, 2023







