Pro Wrestling NOAH Majestic Results 5.04.23: Jake Lee Beats Naomichi Marufuji in Headliner
– Pro Wrestling NOAH returned for its Majestic 2023 event earlier on Thursday in Ryogoku, Japan. Below are results from the event, per NOAH’s website:
* Mohammed Yone & Super Crazy beat Akitoshi Saito & Taishi Ozawa.
* Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka beat Extreme Tiger & Lanzeloth.
* GLG (Anthony Greene, Jack Morris, Tadasuke & YO-HEY) beat Alpha Wolf, Dragon Bane, Sean Legacy & Stallion Rogers.
* Natsu Sumire & Ryo Mizunami beat Maya Yukihi & SAKI.
* Kongo (Hajime Ohara, Hi69 & Shuji Kondo) beat Alejandro, AMAKUSA & Junta Miyawaki.
* Kazuyuki Fujita & Masato Tanaka beat Daiki Inaba & Masa Kitamiya.
* GHC Martial Arts Rules Match: Masakatsu Funaki beat Shinya Aoki.
* After the match, Funaki delivered a challenge to former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.
* Stinger (Chris Ridgeway & Yoshinari Ogawa) beat Daga & Eita.
* Dralistico beat Rey Escorpion.
* GHC Tag Team Championships Match: Saxon Huxley and Timothy Thatcher defeated Shuhei Taniguchi & Takashi Sugiura (c) to capture the titles.
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: HAYATA (c) beat Ninja Mack to retain the title.
* GHC National Championship Match: El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) beat Hideki Suzuki to retain his title.
* Kongo (Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh,& Manabu Soya) picked up the win over Go Shiozaki, Kaito Kiyomiya & Yoshiki Inamura.
* GHC Heavyweight Championship Match: Jake Lee (c) beat Naomichi Marufuji to retain the title.
You can check out some video highlights of the Pro Wrestling NOAH event, including Masakatsu Funaki challenging Josh Barnett, below:
NOAH INT’L vs. GLG was wild 😮 @Sean_Legacy1 @alphawolf_CNS @bane_dragon @CamronCRogers #noah_ghc #MAJESTIC2023 #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/kfXkEHjtcL
— Justin Knipper (@justinmknipper) May 4, 2023
Former King of Pancrase @masa_funaki has challenged the youngest UFC HVT Champion of all time & former KOP @JoshLBarnett!!#noah_ghc#MAJESTIC2023 pic.twitter.com/0ff77nP1pQ
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) May 4, 2023
AXIZ ARE BACK!!!!!!!!!!!!!@goshiozaki54039 @noah_katsuhiko #noah_ghc #MAJESTIC2023 pic.twitter.com/37EJqZpyx7
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) May 4, 2023
La Dralistica wins it for @DRALISTICO_LFI over Rey Escorpion! #noah_ghc #MAJESTIC2023pic.twitter.com/uIt1U3IcxG
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) May 4, 2023
Shiranui from @noah_marufuji_! #noah_ghc #MAJESTIC2023pic.twitter.com/lcD8TgJuSu
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) May 4, 2023