Pro Wrestling NOAH Reveals Schedule For 2020 N-1 Victory Tournament

Pro Wrestling NOAH is moving ahead with the N-1 Victory tournament, and it kicks off in September. NOAH announced today that the tournament will run from September 18th through October 11th; you can see the full schedule below. More details will be announced as we get closer to the date. It was also noted that the originally-scheduled Yokohama Radiant Hall events on September 25th and 26th have been canceled.

The announcement comes just a few days after parent company CyberAgent announced that Pro Wrestling NOAH and DDT Pro would be merging structures under a new banner of CyberFight. Both promotions will continue running themselves under the new merger.

The schedule is:

* September 18 (18:30) Aichi/Nagoya International Congress Center

* September 20 (16:00) Gunma/New Sunpia Takasaki

* September 22 (18:30) Tokyo Korakuen Hall

* September 23 (13:00) Tokyo Korakuen Hall

* September 23 (18:30) Tokyo Korakuen Hall

* September 26 (18:00) Niigata Bandaijima Multipurpose Plaza Okama (Niigata City)

* October 4 (11:30) Tokyo Korakuen Hall

* October 11th (16:00) Osaka/Edion Arena Osaka First Stadium