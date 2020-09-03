Pro Wrestling NOAH Set To Debut on FITE TV

PWInsider reports that Pro Wrestling NOAH will debut on FITE TV on September 22 with N-1 Victory 2020, which will take place at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. N-1 victory is an annual round robin tournament, much like NJPW’s G1. It was created by Akira Taue and started in 2010. Past winners include Takeshi Morishima, KENTA, Takashi Sugiura and Naomichi Marufuji.

Scheduled matches include:

* BLOCK A – Kaito Kiyomiya vs Manabu Soya

* BLOCK A – Masa Kitamiya vs Kazushi Sakuraba

* BLOCK B – Katsuhiko Nakajima vs Shuhei Taniguchi

* BLOCK B – Kenoh vs Yoshiki Inamura

The PPV is priced at $14.99 and will include Japanese and English commentary.