wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage Day 5 Results 7.10.22: Timothy Thatcher In Action, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH hosted day five of its Sunny Voyage tour on Sunday night featuring Timothy Thatcher and more. You can see the full results from the Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan show below, per Fightful:
* Rene Dupree def. Kinya Okada
* Extreme Tiger def. Alejandro
* Anthony Greene def. Stallion Rogers
* Simon Gotch & HAYATA def. Kai Fujimura & Seiki Yoshioka
* Akitoshi Saito, Daisuke Harada, YO-HEY & Go Shiozaki def. Hi69, Manabu Soya, Katsuhiko Nakajima & Tadasuke
* Kaito Kiyomiya, Yuya Susumu & Yoshinari Ogawa def. Los Perros Del Mal de Japon (Katoro Suzuki, Super Crazy & NOSAWA Rongai)
プロレスリング・ノア
SUNNY VOYAGE 2022
2022/7/10
ふじさんめっせ
清宮海斗選手⭐
海斗式シャイニング・ウィザード🤘
写真ブレブレだけど
いいもの見れたから
強引に載せちゃう📷#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/JiJA4AXkNu
— ゆうへいへい (@yuu_hei_) July 10, 2022
* Timothy Thatcher, Hideki Suzuki, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Takashi Sugiura def. Daiki Inaba, Yoshiki Inamura, Masa Kitamiya & Shuhei Taniguchi
2020.07.10 ふじさんめっせ
SUNNY VOYAGE 2022#潮崎豪 #齋藤彰俊 #原田大輔 #yo_hey #noah_ghc
インスタライブ視聴 pic.twitter.com/PR0seG92Gz
— Hachi (@aomidori4ever) July 10, 2022
* Kongo (Hajime Ohara & Kenoh) def. Satoshi Kojima & Atsushi Kotoge
2022.7.10
@ふじさんめっせ
SUNNY VOYAGE 2022
「ほら、ライオンだぞ」
「ライオンじゃねーだろ！」
この2人のタイトルマッチは
バックステージも含め
舌戦も面白い🦁
次が本番#noah_ghc #njpw #小島聡#拳王 pic.twitter.com/CT1ndxJSox
— なおみ (@naomi0509_yo_) July 10, 2022
