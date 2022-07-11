wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage Day 5 Results 7.10.22: Timothy Thatcher In Action, More

July 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pro Wrestling NOAH Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH hosted day five of its Sunny Voyage tour on Sunday night featuring Timothy Thatcher and more. You can see the full results from the Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan show below, per Fightful:

* Rene Dupree def. Kinya Okada
* Extreme Tiger def. Alejandro
* Anthony Greene def. Stallion Rogers
* Simon Gotch & HAYATA def. Kai Fujimura & Seiki Yoshioka
* Akitoshi Saito, Daisuke Harada, YO-HEY & Go Shiozaki def. Hi69, Manabu Soya, Katsuhiko Nakajima & Tadasuke
* Kaito Kiyomiya, Yuya Susumu & Yoshinari Ogawa def. Los Perros Del Mal de Japon (Katoro Suzuki, Super Crazy & NOSAWA Rongai)

* Timothy Thatcher, Hideki Suzuki, El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. & Takashi Sugiura def. Daiki Inaba, Yoshiki Inamura, Masa Kitamiya & Shuhei Taniguchi

* Kongo (Hajime Ohara & Kenoh) def. Satoshi Kojima & Atsushi Kotoge

