Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage Results: Kaito Kiyomiya In Action, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Sunny Voyage show on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on Wrestle Universe from Yokohama, Kanagawa, below per Cagematch.net:

* Tadasuke def. Taishi Ozawa

* Jack Morris def. Shuhei Taniguchi

* Kongo def. Sugiura-gun

* Daiki Inaba, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura def. Funky Express & Naomichi Marufuji

* Junta Miyawaki def. Yasutaka Yano

* Sugiura-gun def. Kongo

* Kaito Kiyomiya def. AMAKUSA