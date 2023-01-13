wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH Sunny Voyage Results: Kaito Kiyomiya In Action, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Sunny Voyage show on Monday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show, which aired on Wrestle Universe from Yokohama, Kanagawa, below per Cagematch.net:
* Tadasuke def. Taishi Ozawa
* Jack Morris def. Shuhei Taniguchi
* Kongo def. Sugiura-gun
* Daiki Inaba, Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura def. Funky Express & Naomichi Marufuji
* Junta Miyawaki def. Yasutaka Yano
* Sugiura-gun def. Kongo
* Kaito Kiyomiya def. AMAKUSA
Sublime Every Time @jackmorrisx17! #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/2cZSSfxecL
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 9, 2023
KONGO enforcer @bunamayaso defeats Wagner with his Ballistic! #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/SlS3eSPL7o
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 9, 2023
Our 4th match is a 6-man tag as @noah_marufuji_ & Funky Express’ @muhammad_yone & @noah_saito take on @noah_yoshiki @DAIKI55ww & @noah_kitamiya. #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/MM6GM6XLYR
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 9, 2023
.@noah_sugiura uses @cozy_lariat’s signature phrase before hitting an Avalanche Brainbuster on Kenoh!#noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/3C7oNTj2X8
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 9, 2023
Slick counterattack from @AMAKUSAAMAKUSA against Kiyomiya! #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/Ayx6YxPXsw
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 9, 2023
.@noah_kiyomiya his his Tiger version of a falling Full Nelson Buster! #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/9NWGWQv8WC
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) January 9, 2023
