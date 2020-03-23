Pro Wrestling NOAH The Spirit Results 3.22.20: Minoru Tanaka and Naomichi Marufuji Team Up, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH held their “The Spirit” show on Sunday in Fuji, Japan, and the results are online. You can see the results below per Fightful:

* YO-HEY def. Kinya Okada

* Mohammed Yone & Shuhei Taniguchi def. Akitoshi Saito & Masao Inoue

* Sugiura-gun (Hajime Ohara, NOSAWA Rongai & Takashi Sugiura) & Hideki Sekine def. Kongoh (Hao, Kenou, Masa Kitamiya & Nio)

* Kaito Kiyomiya def. Yoshiki Inamura

* RATEL’S (Daisuke Harada, HAYATA & Tadasuke) def. Stinger (Atsushi Kotoge, Kotaro Suzuki & Yoshinari Ogawa)

* AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) def. Minoru Tanaka & Naomichi Marufuji.