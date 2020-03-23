wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH The Spirit Results 3.22.20: Minoru Tanaka and Naomichi Marufuji Team Up, More
Pro Wrestling NOAH held their “The Spirit” show on Sunday in Fuji, Japan, and the results are online. You can see the results below per Fightful:
* YO-HEY def. Kinya Okada
* Mohammed Yone & Shuhei Taniguchi def. Akitoshi Saito & Masao Inoue
* Sugiura-gun (Hajime Ohara, NOSAWA Rongai & Takashi Sugiura) & Hideki Sekine def. Kongoh (Hao, Kenou, Masa Kitamiya & Nio)
* Kaito Kiyomiya def. Yoshiki Inamura
* RATEL’S (Daisuke Harada, HAYATA & Tadasuke) def. Stinger (Atsushi Kotoge, Kotaro Suzuki & Yoshinari Ogawa)
* AXIZ (Go Shiozaki & Katsuhiko Nakajima) def. Minoru Tanaka & Naomichi Marufuji.
3.22ふじさんメッセ
第三試合、金剛vs杉浦軍凄い盛り上がりでした。
丸藤選手、YO-HEY選手も真剣に見入っておりました
#noah_ghc#金剛 pic.twitter.com/43latahr0c
— テツ (@rownderbowt_02) March 22, 2020
試合後のAXIZ！🙌
世界中が大変な時でも変わらずリング外を一周して挨拶して行ってくれた事が嬉しかったよ！👏
今日も熱い試合だった！👏#noah_ghc#ふじさんめっせ大会 pic.twitter.com/cC6tubGytL
— Susu (@s_code281h) March 22, 2020
