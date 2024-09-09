wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling NOAH UK Tour Night Three Results 9.8.24

September 9, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pro Wrestling NOAH Image Credit: NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH had the third night of their UK tour last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* LJ Cleary def. AMAKUSA
* Manabu Soya def. Gene Munny
* Kenoh & Ulka Sasaki def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew
* Los Golpeadores (Alpha Wolf & Dragon Bane) def. Jack Morris & Tate Mayfairs
* Naomichi Marufuji & Saxon Huxley def. Axel Tischer & Taishi Ozawa
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: HAYATA & YO-HEY (c) def. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)
* PROGRESS World Title Three Way Match: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Masa Kitamiya and Yoshiki Inamura
* GHC Heavyweight Title Match: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) def. Ricky Knight Jr.

