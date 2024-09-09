Pro Wrestling NOAH UK Tour Night Three Results 9.8.24

Pro Wrestling NOAH had the third night of their UK tour last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Here are results, via Cagematch:

* LJ Cleary def. AMAKUSA

* Manabu Soya def. Gene Munny

* Kenoh & Ulka Sasaki def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew

* Los Golpeadores (Alpha Wolf & Dragon Bane) def. Jack Morris & Tate Mayfairs

* Naomichi Marufuji & Saxon Huxley def. Axel Tischer & Taishi Ozawa

* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: HAYATA & YO-HEY (c) def. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

* PROGRESS World Title Three Way Match: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Masa Kitamiya and Yoshiki Inamura

* GHC Heavyweight Title Match: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) def. Ricky Knight Jr.

