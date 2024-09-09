wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH UK Tour Night Three Results 9.8.24
Pro Wrestling NOAH had the third night of their UK tour last night at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. Here are results, via Cagematch:
* LJ Cleary def. AMAKUSA
* Manabu Soya def. Gene Munny
* Kenoh & Ulka Sasaki def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew
* Los Golpeadores (Alpha Wolf & Dragon Bane) def. Jack Morris & Tate Mayfairs
* Naomichi Marufuji & Saxon Huxley def. Axel Tischer & Taishi Ozawa
* GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: HAYATA & YO-HEY (c) def. Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)
* PROGRESS World Title Three Way Match: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Masa Kitamiya and Yoshiki Inamura
* GHC Heavyweight Title Match: Kaito Kiyomiya (c) def. Ricky Knight Jr.
🏴 NOAH UK Tour Results – September 8th (Sun) Electric Ballroom, London
👑 GHC Jr. Tag Titles
HAYATA YO-HEY (c) bt. Team Lykos
※ 11 minutes 35 seconds via Super Face G
※ 1st defence #noah_ghc#PROGRESSWrestlingpic.twitter.com/aQIU485naF
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) September 9, 2024
🏴NOAH UK Tour Results – September 8, Electric Ballroom, London
👑 GHC Heavyweight Championship Kaito Kiyomiya (c) bt. Ricky Knight Jr. ⚫
※ 21 minutes 44 seconds, Transformational Shining Wizard#noah_ghc#PROGRESSWrestlingpic.twitter.com/7zC44QlPbl
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) September 9, 2024
📣 Masa Kitamiya challenges Kaito Kiyomiya for a GHC HVT Championship match‼️
Kitamiya: "Thank you for today. Luke Jacobs is a great champion. Kiyomiya, our N-1 match ended in a draw. Let's settle this. THE NEXT CHALLENGER IS MASA KITAMIYA”#noah_ghcpic.twitter.com/oB1luPyiYo
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) September 9, 2024