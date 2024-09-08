Pro Wrestling NOAH UK Tour Night Two Results 9.7.24: Luke Jacobs vs. Taishi Ozawa, More

Pro Wrestling NOAH had the second night of their UK tour on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the event, per Cagematch.net:

* Los Golpeadores def. Kieron Lacey & Mark Trew

* Masa Kitamiya def. Gene Munny

* Luke Jacobs def. Taishi Ozawa

* Lykos Gym def. Jack Morris & YO-HEY

* AMAKUSA & Naomichi Marufuji def. LJ Cleary & Ulka Sasaki

* Yoshiki Inamura def. Charlie Sterling

* HAYATA & Saxon Huxley def. Manabu Soya & Tate Mayfairs

* Axel Tischer & Ricky Knight Jr. def. Kaito Kiyomiya & Kenoh