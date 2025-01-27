Pro Wrestling NOAH Vacates GHC Tag Team Titles

As previously reported, Omos announced that he is returning to WWE and gave up his GHC tag team title. He won the belts with Jack Morris on January 1. While he said that DAGA will be Morris’ new tag partner, Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that the belts are now vacant. They noted that they do not recognize the title change of Omos to DAGA.

The statement reads: “On January 25th, at the GHC Tag Championship match held at the Edion Arena Osaka 2nd Stadium, the champions Jack Morris and Omos successfully defended their titles. At that time, Omos handed over the GHC Tag Team Championship belts to Daga, but this transfer of the titles will not be recognized and the titles will once again be vacant.“