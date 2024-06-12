wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE To Make Announcement on Sunday

June 12, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pro Wrestling NOAH Logo Image Credit: Pro Wrestling NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH has revealed that it and WWE will be making a ‘major announcement’ at NOAH’s BUNTAI event in Yokohama on Sunday. It will also include “a message from a certain wrestler.” No other details were provided. The two companies previously worked together as Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023.

