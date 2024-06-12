Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE To Make Announcement on Sunday

Pro Wrestling NOAH has revealed that it and WWE will be making a ‘major announcement’ at NOAH’s BUNTAI event in Yokohama on Sunday. It will also include “a message from a certain wrestler.” No other details were provided. The two companies previously worked together as Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023.

— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) June 12, 2024