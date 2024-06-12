wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling NOAH and WWE To Make Announcement on Sunday
June 12, 2024 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling NOAH has revealed that it and WWE will be making a ‘major announcement’ at NOAH’s BUNTAI event in Yokohama on Sunday. It will also include “a message from a certain wrestler.” No other details were provided. The two companies previously worked together as Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023.
#BREAKING A MAJOR announcement from NOAH & WWE will be made at our Yokohama BUNTAI event on Sunday!
A message from a certain wrestler will also be released!
📺 LIVE on #wrestleUNIVERSE
🎙 English commentary
▶️ https://t.co/rfRFSuLSp0#noah_ghc #WWE#アベマでNOAH#アベマでWWE pic.twitter.com/ryyeoyeIQu
— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) June 12, 2024
