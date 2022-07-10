Wrestling REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors Results 7.9.22: Jon Moxley Teams With Sami Callihan, More

Wrestling REVOLVER’s Cage Of Horrors show took place on Saturday night with Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan battling The Wolves and more. You can check out the results from the FITE TV-airing event, which took place in Clive, Iowa, below (per Fightful):

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey def. Steve Manders

* Allie Katch def. Jessica Havok. Gail Kim came out to introduce the match.

* Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco, Crash Jaxon, and Zachary Wentz

* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: OGK def. Prisoners of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake)

* Bunkhouse Brawl: Jake Christ def. Mance Warner

* Dan The Dad def. Jake Manning

* Ruby Soho def. Billie Starkz

* Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan def. The Wolves

* Cage of Horrors Match: The Unit (JT Dunn, Logan James, & Tyler Matrix) def. The Crew (Matthew Palmer, Rich Swann, & SW3RVE)