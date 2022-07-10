wrestling / News
Wrestling REVOLVER Cage Of Horrors Results 7.9.22: Jon Moxley Teams With Sami Callihan, More
Wrestling REVOLVER’s Cage Of Horrors show took place on Saturday night with Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan battling The Wolves and more. You can check out the results from the FITE TV-airing event, which took place in Clive, Iowa, below (per Fightful):
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey def. Steve Manders
* Allie Katch def. Jessica Havok. Gail Kim came out to introduce the match.
* Blake Christian def. Gringo Loco, Crash Jaxon, and Zachary Wentz
* PWR Tag Team Championship Match: OGK def. Prisoners of Society (Steve Maclin & Westin Blake)
* Bunkhouse Brawl: Jake Christ def. Mance Warner
* Dan The Dad def. Jake Manning
* Ruby Soho def. Billie Starkz
@realrubysoho tried to back out, but @BillieStarkz smack talked her onto the match. You'll get her next time, Billie! #CageOfHorrors @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/KlrGAPLs2t
— Tara Sampson (@tshyde10) July 10, 2022
* Jon Moxley & Sami Callihan def. The Wolves
* Cage of Horrors Match: The Unit (JT Dunn, Logan James, & Tyler Matrix) def. The Crew (Matthew Palmer, Rich Swann, & SW3RVE)
Why, Swerve, why?!#CageOfHorrors @PWRevolver @swerveconfident @GottaGetSwann pic.twitter.com/Eauar6YpPI
— Tara Sampson (@tshyde10) July 10, 2022
.@thejtdunn with a tombstone to @swerveconfident thru a door with barbed wire!😵#CageOfHorrors @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/0zIJ9qW9pr
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 10, 2022
#TickTock ⏳@realKILLERkross returns to @PWRevolver on Sept. 17th at #TalesFromTheRing!#CageOfHorrors @PWRevolver pic.twitter.com/0yhjPb670S
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 10, 2022
