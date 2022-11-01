wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling Revolver Joins FITE+ Streaming Service
November 1, 2022 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling Revolver is the latest wrestling company to join FITE+. Sami Callihan’s wrestling promotion announced on Tuesday that they are joining GCW and Black Label Pro as new companies under the FITE+ umbrella.
The promotion wrote:
“BREAKING
@PWRevolver JOINS @FiteTV+!
For ONLY $4.99 you get:
– All REVOLVER LIVE PPV Events & Past REVOLVER shows!
Subscribe TODAY at: http://FITE.TV”
