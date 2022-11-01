wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling Revolver Joins FITE+ Streaming Service

November 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pro Wrestling Revolver FITE+ Image Credit: Pro Wrestling Revolver

Pro Wrestling Revolver is the latest wrestling company to join FITE+. Sami Callihan’s wrestling promotion announced on Tuesday that they are joining GCW and Black Label Pro as new companies under the FITE+ umbrella.

The promotion wrote:

“BREAKING

@PWRevolver JOINS @FiteTV+!

For ONLY $4.99 you get:

– All REVOLVER LIVE PPV Events & Past REVOLVER shows!

Subscribe TODAY at: http://FITE.TV”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

FITE, Pro Wrestling Revolver, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading