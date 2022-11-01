Pro Wrestling Revolver Joins FITE+ Streaming Service

Pro Wrestling Revolver is the latest wrestling company to join FITE+. Sami Callihan’s wrestling promotion announced on Tuesday that they are joining GCW and Black Label Pro as new companies under the FITE+ umbrella.

The promotion wrote:

“BREAKING @PWRevolver JOINS @FiteTV+! For ONLY $4.99 you get: – All REVOLVER LIVE PPV Events & Past REVOLVER shows! Subscribe TODAY at: http://FITE.TV”