Pro Wrestling Revolver Swerve’s House Results: Swerve Strickland vs. Athena, More

Pro Wrestling Revolver held its Swerve’s House show on Saturday night with Swerve Strickland vs. Athena and much more. You can see the full results of the Cuve, Iowa show that aired on FITE TV below, per Fightful:

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Moose def. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

For a split moment there I thought Speedball would become IMPACT champ. BANGER match right here!@TheMooseNation and @SpeedballBailey killed it! #SwervesHOUSE pic.twitter.com/CjODv0mQ0B — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 17, 2022

* AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Billie Starkz

* Starkz vs. Ruby Soho is announced for July 9.

* Dan The Dad vs. ‘Jake Manning went to a no contest after Infrared interfered

* Infrared (Logan James & Tyler Matrix) def. Dan The Dad & ‘Manscout’ Jake Manning

* Wrestling Revolver World Tag Team Championships Match: The Prisoners of Society def. The American Wolves

.@TheSamiCallihan is back and he's walking again!! He's not saying when or where yet, but him and Jon Moxley will reunite as promised, and they are coming for The Wolves. LFG!!!! #SwervesHOUSE pic.twitter.com/VALgO537PJ — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 17, 2022

* Jake Crist def. 1 Called Manders

* Wrestling Revolver Remix Championship & IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel def. Ace Austin, Blake Christian, and Lince Dorado

Blake Christian on fire early in this 4 way! #SwervesHouse pic.twitter.com/2N6hv2uMp1 — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) April 17, 2022

* Sudden Death Scramble: Crash Jaxson def. Jessicka Havok, Madman Fulton, Gnarls Garvin, Kal Jak, and Calvin Tankman

* Swerve Strickland def. Athena

* Wrestling Revolver World Championship Match: JT Dunn def. Rich Swann. Matthew Palmer came out to save Swann and Swerve after the match which set up The Unit vs. The Crew in a Cage of Horrors match on July 9th.