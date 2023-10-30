wrestling / News

Various News: Tickets For Ronda Rousey’s Pro Wrestling Revolver Debut On Sale Tonight, Tiffany Stratton Visits EPCOT, Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show Returning

October 30, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestling Revolver - Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

– Tickets for Ronda Rousey’s debut at Pro Wrestling Revolver UNREAL on November 16 go on sale tonight. You can buy tickets here starting at 8 PM ET. All profits go to Lahaina Wildlife Relief.

– The Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow will return for next year’s Wrestlecon in Philadelphia at 7:30 PM. The event happens on April 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale now and can be found here.

– Tiffany Stratton posted photos of herself at EPCOT at Disney World in Florida.

