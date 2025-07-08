Pro Wrestling Symphony Rise Up Results 7.6.25: Violence Is Forever Battle Royal Prestige, More

Pro Wrestling Symphony held its Rise Up show on Sunday night, with Violence Is Forever in action and more. You can see the full results from the Nashville, Tennesse show below, per Fightful:

* Ben Bishop defeated Dillon McQueen

* Tyler Shoop defeated Richard Holliday

* Nixi XS defeated Alexis Littlefoot, Brittnie Brooks, Freya The Slaya and Big Booty Judy

* Shane Mercer defeated Alejandro

* Kaia McKenna defeated Shazza McKenzie

* Violence is Forever defeated Royal Prestige

Won the match 🤗💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/gd8XQu0ZAb — ✨ Nixi XS ✨ (@nixi_pw) July 6, 2025