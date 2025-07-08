wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling Symphony Rise Up Results 7.6.25: Violence Is Forever Battle Royal Prestige, More
Pro Wrestling Symphony held its Rise Up show on Sunday night, with Violence Is Forever in action and more. You can see the full results from the Nashville, Tennesse show below, per Fightful:
* Ben Bishop defeated Dillon McQueen
* Tyler Shoop defeated Richard Holliday
* Nixi XS defeated Alexis Littlefoot, Brittnie Brooks, Freya The Slaya and Big Booty Judy
* Shane Mercer defeated Alejandro
* Kaia McKenna defeated Shazza McKenzie
* Violence is Forever defeated Royal Prestige
Won the match 🤗💅🏻 pic.twitter.com/gd8XQu0ZAb
— ✨ Nixi XS ✨ (@nixi_pw) July 6, 2025
Colby Carter Has a Message For Jaden Newman After His BRUTAL ATTACK @PWSymphonyLive pic.twitter.com/w4CbF5xvj5
— TopWrestlingThreshold (@TopWrestlingTV) July 7, 2025
Some Highlights From The Violence is Forever vs Royal Prestige Match Yesterday @PWSymphonyLive #ProWrestling #IndyWrestling #LiveWrestling pic.twitter.com/9E894NCmKO
— TopWrestlingThreshold (@TopWrestlingTV) July 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Lilian Garcia Confirms She Will Be Handling Ring Announcing Duties for WWE Evolution
- Joe Hendry Listed for Photo-Ops This Weekend, Mark Henry in Atlanta
- Steve Blackman Reflects on Wrestling Shane McMahon at WWE SummerSlam, His Tag Team With Al Snow
- JBL Names His Top Choices For John Cena’s Final Opponent