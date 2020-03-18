Pro Wrestling Tees Holding Raffle to Benefit Highspots After WrestleCon Cancellation

Pro Wrestling Tees is trying to help out Highspots after the cancellation of WrestleCon with an autographed action figure raffle. As reported, WrestleCon was cancelled yesterday and while Highspots have avoided having to pay charges on the hotel reservations, there is still a lot of money that they’re currently out.

As a result of the whole thing, Pro Wrestling Tees announced (as you can see below) that they’re holding a raffle for autographed action figures with all profits donated to Highspots. The figures come with a Certificate of Authenticity and you can get raffle tickets for $1 each here. There’s no limit on the number of tickets bought and twenty winners will be chosen.

The action figures are one each of Magnum TA, Nikita Koloff, Warlord, Mr. Anderson, Boogeyman, Rey Mysterio, Razor Ramon, Virgil, Lex Luger, Brutus Beefcake, X-Pac, Kurt Angle, Kane, AJ Styles, AJ Styles Blue, Sting, Mankind, Ric Flair, Iron Sheik, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The raffle ends on April 7th with a live drawing on April 10th.