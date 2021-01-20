wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling Tees Launches Official App
January 20, 2021 | Posted by
– Pro Wrestling Tees has launched its own dedicated mobile app. The app is now available for iOS at the App Store and Android devices at Google Play. Here’s some more official details:
The official shopping app for Pro Wrestling Tees, apparel providers for: AEW, NJPW, Impact, MLW & more. With over 2,000 wrestlers and 100,000 products, there is something for every wrestling fan at ProWrestlingTees.com.
