Pro Wrestling Tees Parent Company Files Trademark for ‘Shoot’

– PWInsider reports that Creative Ventures Incorporated, the owners of One Hour Tees and Pro Wrestling Tees, reportedly filed a trademark for “Shoot” for G & S on September 9. Here’s the description on the new Pro Wrestling Tees trademark:

Providing an interactive website featuring technology that allows users to create personalized video messages for entertainment, instructional, inspirational, or greeting purposes featuring professional wrestlers, sports entertainers, or combat-sport participants by enabling users to use and access an online marketplace to order a personalized video message and have the ordered personalized video message recorded by the chosen professional wrestlers, sports entertainers, or combat-sport participants and delivered to the user or an individual selected by the user