Pro Wrestling Tees Reveals Top 25 Sellers For 2022

Pro Wrestling Tees has announced the top 25 merchandise sellers for last year, with AEW’s Danhausen at the top of the list. While most of the list is AEW talent, it also includes Ric Flair and the late Scott Hall. The top 25 includes:

1. Danhausen

2. CM Punk

3. MJF

4. The Acclaimed

5. Jon Moxley

6. Malakai Black

7. Young Bucks

8. FTR

9. Sting

10. Kenny Omega

11. Orange Cassidy

12. Chris Jericho

13. Claudio Castagnoli

14. Adam Page

15. Adam Cole

16. Ric Flair

17. Bryan Danielson

18. Britt Baker

19. Hook

20. Scott Hall

21. Hikaru Shida

22. Darby Allin

23. Eddie Kingston

24. Hardy Brothers

25. Daddy Ass Billy Gunn