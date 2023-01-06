wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling Tees Reveals Top 25 Sellers For 2022
Pro Wrestling Tees has announced the top 25 merchandise sellers for last year, with AEW’s Danhausen at the top of the list. While most of the list is AEW talent, it also includes Ric Flair and the late Scott Hall. The top 25 includes:
1. Danhausen
2. CM Punk
3. MJF
4. The Acclaimed
5. Jon Moxley
6. Malakai Black
7. Young Bucks
8. FTR
9. Sting
10. Kenny Omega
11. Orange Cassidy
12. Chris Jericho
13. Claudio Castagnoli
14. Adam Page
15. Adam Cole
16. Ric Flair
17. Bryan Danielson
18. Britt Baker
19. Hook
20. Scott Hall
21. Hikaru Shida
22. Darby Allin
23. Eddie Kingston
24. Hardy Brothers
25. Daddy Ass Billy Gunn
