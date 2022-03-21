wrestling / News

Pro Wrestling Tees Releases Scott Hall Tribute Shirt to Benefit His Kids

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scott Hall WCW Nitro Image Credit: WWE

Pro Wrestling Tees has released a new tribute shirt for Scott Hall, with the proceeds going to benefit Hall’s children. The company has released a new shirt dedicated to the WWE Hall of Famer, noting that all proceeds from the shirt’s sale will go to Hall’s kids.

The WWE Hall of Famer passed away last week at the age of 63.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pro Wrestling Tees, Scott Hall, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading