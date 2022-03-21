wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling Tees Releases Scott Hall Tribute Shirt to Benefit His Kids
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
Pro Wrestling Tees has released a new tribute shirt for Scott Hall, with the proceeds going to benefit Hall’s children. The company has released a new shirt dedicated to the WWE Hall of Famer, noting that all proceeds from the shirt’s sale will go to Hall’s kids.
The WWE Hall of Famer passed away last week at the age of 63.
We were contacted by Scott Hall's son Cody, to create a tribute tee in his honor. All proceeds will go to Scott's children. Please show some love for the BAD GUY. Rest in Peace friend.
Now available at https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc#PWTees pic.twitter.com/wHa8KRhQ7T
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) March 21, 2022
