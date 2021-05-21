Pro Wrestling Tees Selling Limited Edition New Jack Micro Brawler to Benefit His Wife

– Pro Wrestling Tees has announced a special limited edition Micro Brawler for the late wrestler, New Jack, with profits being donated to his widow, Jennifer Young. This extremely limited edition Micro Brawler release will only be available for 72 hours at ProWrestlingTees.com.

This limited Micro Brawler is priced at $14.99. The sale on the item will end on May 24 at 1:00 pm EST. It’s expected to ship in late Summer 2021.

New Jack, real name Jerome Young, tragically passed away last week. He was 58 years old. A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help New Jack’s family with funeral expenses and support them in the wake of his passing. You can view a clip of the tribute that was posted on YouTube below: