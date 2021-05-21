wrestling / News
Pro Wrestling Tees Selling Limited Edition New Jack Micro Brawler to Benefit His Wife
– Pro Wrestling Tees has announced a special limited edition Micro Brawler for the late wrestler, New Jack, with profits being donated to his widow, Jennifer Young. This extremely limited edition Micro Brawler release will only be available for 72 hours at ProWrestlingTees.com.
This limited Micro Brawler is priced at $14.99. The sale on the item will end on May 24 at 1:00 pm EST. It’s expected to ship in late Summer 2021.
New Jack, real name Jerome Young, tragically passed away last week. He was 58 years old. A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help New Jack’s family with funeral expenses and support them in the wake of his passing. You can view a clip of the tribute that was posted on YouTube below:
Together with Jennifer Young @newjack187 we are releasing this EXTREMEly limited edition Micro Brawler® only on our website https://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc for 72 hrs. Don't miss this one. RIP New Jack pic.twitter.com/DayiiBWilF
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) May 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On How Many Tickets Have Been Sold So Far For AEW Double or Nothing
- Bruce Prichard On ‘Dr. Death’ Steve Williams Losing To Bart Gunn In WWE Brawl For All, Williams’ Legacy In Wrestling
- More On Don Callis Exiting Impact Position, Plans Going Forward
- Booker T Responds To Jim Cornette Doubting Story From His Biography Special