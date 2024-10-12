Note on Producer for AEW Dynamite Women’s Match, Original Plan

Fightful Select has notes on the women’s match booked for AEW Dynamite, which was changed at the last minute due to Britt Baker coming down with strep throat. AEW has been very strict about not allowing talent to wrestle with fevers or illness that serious. The original plan was for Willow Nightingale, who won a four-way over Saraya, Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose, to defeat Baker. Madison Rayne was the producer for the match.