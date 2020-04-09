WWE News: Who Produced Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania, When Apollo Crews Was Moved to Raw

– The identity of the producer for the Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 has reportedly been revealed. PWInsider reports that Adam Pearce produced the match, which has been largely praised as the best match in terms of in-ring wrestling.

Pearce posted a video to Twitter reacting to the match:

– The site also notes that WWE made the decision to move Apollo Crews to Raw last week. The match with Aleister Black was taped last Friday which was separate from the rest of the Raw taping.