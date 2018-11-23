Bret Hart, Natalya Interviewed For Owen Hart Documentary

One of the producers on the upcoming Owen Hart documentary Owen says that some big interviews have been completed. Keaton Stone spoke with SLAM Wrestling about the film, saying that Natalya and Bret Hart have been interviewed for the film. An interview with Mick Foley is also scheduled.

Stone said, “It is official now as Martha [Hart] has posted it on The Owen Hart Foundation blog and I also have a Twitter (@owenhartfilm) that I’m trying to use to raise a bit more awareness and to hopefully find people who knew Owen during his life – grew up with him or wrestled with him — were superfans of his, etc. — and might have any memorable stories and especially any photographs or video footage of him.”

He said added, “I have Martha’s entire home archive — hours and hours of footage and all her photos — but I’m trying to find as much as possible for the film to be as amazing as it should be in honour of this incredible man…I just need to raise the awareness level a bit more and also find some amazing people / stories from around the world so that the film can contain a real international flavour.”