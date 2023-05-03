Producers & Backstage For Last Night’s WWE Raw

A new report has the list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Raw, plus some backstage notes. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:

* Jason Jordan produced Paul Heyman’s promo.

* Petey Williams produced Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy.

* Michael Hayes produced Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes segment.

* Michael Hayes produced Matt Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Miz TV with Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Adam Pearce produced Omos vs. Anthony Alanis.

* Jamie Noble produced LWO vs. Judgment Day.

* Jason Jordan produced Seth Rollins vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Molly Holly produced Akira Tozawa vs. Mustafa Ali and Dana Brooke vs. Piper Niven for WWE Main Event.

In addition, the report notes that Liam Gray, who often teams with Anthony Alanis, was brought in to appear as a security guard. Chelsea Green was at the show but wasn’t used, and Maryse was also at the show.