List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE NXT

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW, as well as several backstage notes.

* Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced the Trick Williams & Jey Uso segment. They also produced the Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer segment. Bloom also produced the Sexxy Red performance with Neil Lawi.

* Johnny Moss produced Kelani Jordan, Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Fatal Influence

* Fit Finlay produced Tony D’Angelo vs. Oba Femi.

* Steve Corino produced Fraxiom vs. A-Town Down Under.

* Terry Taylor produced Randy Orton vs. Je’Von Evans. Evans and Orton rehearsed the planned RKO “extensively” before the show. There is no heat on Evans for the missed move.

* The show happened as it was planned to, even with travel concerns due to Hurricane Milton. As for next week, there is said to be some uncertainty if it will happen as planned at the Performance Center.

* A heel reunion with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez had been planned for a long time, going back to before Jade tore her ACL. NXT officials were “very happy” with Stephanie Vaquer’s debut, which happened in the same segment.

* Delta vignettes will continue through Halloween Havoc.