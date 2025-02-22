List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Nick Aldis produced Chris Sabin vs. Dominik Mysterio and Zoey Stark vs. Candice LeRae for WWE Speed. Aldis also produced DIY vs. Pretty Deadly with Shawn Daivari.

* WWE deleted the Nick Aldis video announcing matches for Smackdown, but managed to fit everything on the show. They made time adjustments, including for Naomi vs. Liv Morgan.

* Abyss produced Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre.

* Shane Helms produced LA Knight & R-Truth vs. Miz & Carmelo Hayes.

* TJ Wilson produced Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae. Stratton’s promo and subsequent segment was written by Devyn Prieto. Trish Stratus was originally listed as accompanying Stratton.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Naomi vs. Liv Morgan.

* Michael Hayes produced The Rock & Cody Rhodes segment (written by Cristian Scovell), as well as Braun Strowman and Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu, with Jamie Noble.

* Jade Cargill was at the WWE performance Center this week, taking part in class.

* WWE edited Finn Balor’s late kickout from replays of RAW.

* The Zelina vignette was originally set as one for Alexa Bliss, which aired later in the show. WWE has made several for talent that switched brands.