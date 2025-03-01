List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the opening segment with Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus, as well as Stratton vs. Chelsea Green. Devyn Prieto was the writer for the segment.

* Bobby Roode produced Andrade vs. Jacob Fatu.

* Nick Aldis produced Street Profits vs. Los Garza.

* Michael Hayes produced the Men’s Elimination Chamber promo, which was written by Cristian Scovell. Hayes also produced the Cody Rhodes segment at the end of the show. Rhodes does not have a set writer in recent weeks, with various writers used. The writer of this segment as Michael Kirshenbaum.

* Shawn Daivari produced LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar.

* Jamie Noble produced Braun Strowman vs. Carmelo Hayes, as well as Knight vs. Fatu vs. Hayes.

* Jason Jordan produced Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez vs. Bianca Belair, Naomi & Bayley.

* There were several late changes made for the broadcast.

* Several extras from Canadian independent promotion CCW were used last night.

* Colin Clark and Chad Barbash were the writers for the Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn promo.