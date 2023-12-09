List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Shane Helms produced Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar.

* Jason Jordan produced Karrion Kross vs. Bobby Lashley, as well as dark matches Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and GUNTHER vs. Chad Gable.

* Petey Williams produced Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka.

* Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. The Bloodline. Randy Orton was listed for an in-ring promo, which didn’t happen. It may have been an error.

* There were no producers listed for the Cody Rhodes and CM Punk promos.

* Shawn Daivari produced a dark match of Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis. B-Fab is still listed internally as part of Adonis’ act.

* Kevin Owens’ hand injury is a storyline.

* Last night’s Smackdown was the highest-grossing TV event in the history of WWE for Providence, RI.