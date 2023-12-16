List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Some Smackdown talent will wrestle live events this weekend and will then be off until December 26.

* There were no post-show dark matches due to two episodes being filmed.

* Michael Hayes and Nick Aldis produced the opening segment with Roman Reigns & Randy Orton, as well as Orton vs. Jimmy Uso.

* Shane Helms produced Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller.

* Shawn Daivari produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.

* Petey Williams produced Zelina & Michin vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane.