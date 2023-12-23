List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes. The episode was taped last week.

* Michael Hayes produced the opening promo segment

* Petey Williams produced the Holiday Havoc match.

* Shawn Daivari produced Butch vs. Dragon Lee

* Jason Jordan produced Kevin Owens vs. Carmelo Hayes.

* As previously reported, WWE reportedly considered changing Randy Orton’s theme song, but the change didn’t go through and Orton kept “Voices.” The song was played at least once live in the arena before the decision was made.

* Many on Smackdown didn’t know the WWE Speed concept was being taped until right before the show. If they decide to launch it, it will appear on social media platforms.