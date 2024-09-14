List of Producers and Backstage Notes From Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown on the USA Network, as well as several backstage notes.

* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa. They also produced the main event segment with Nick Aldis, Roman Reigns and Rhodes. Reigns was not listed on internal rundowns of the show but was always planned. It was decided in the last week or so not to advertise him so he could be a surprise.

* Petey Williams produced Michin vs. Piper Niven and Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes. He also produced a dark match of Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Michin vs. Niven was originally meant to go longer, but it was cut for time.

* Jason Jordan produced Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under, as well as the Nia Jax, Bayley and Tiffany Stratton segment. “Ricky”, Owens’ partner prior to Randy Orton coming out, is Ricky Gibson, a member of the independent tag team Midnight Heat. He was not listed on rundowns.

* Nick Aldis produced a dark match of Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, as well as Elektra Lopez vs. Kairi Sane for WWE Speed.

* There are no ongoing plans for Vickie Guerrero, Rob Van Dam, Ron Simmons or Teddy Long.

* GUNTHER, Kaiser and Damian Priest were originally set for dark matches, which is why they appeared on camera.