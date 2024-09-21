List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown on the USA Network, as well as several backstage notes.

* Jeremy Borash produced the Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Georgia Tech segment. Rob Fee and Paul Heyman were also on hand to help out. Heyman helped direct the segment. Fee and Borash typically work together on segments.

* Petey Williams produced Andrade vs. LA Knight.

* Abyss produced Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci. The current direction with Vinci was the plan ever since his vignettes started. Abyss also produced a dark match of Baron Corbin vs. Karl Anderson.

* Michael Hayes produced the Kevin Owens segment. He also produced the Bloodline/DIY segment and Owens & the Street Profits vs. The Bloodline, along with Nick Aldis. Aldis, meanwhile, produced Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven for WWE Speed.

* Shane Helms produced Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton. This was the first tornado tag match between two teams of women in years.

* The segment with Chelsea Green was highly praised backstage. Another one was filmed and is expected to air soon.