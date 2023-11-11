List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Carlito. This was the pair’s first televised match ever. They had wrested previously, but only at two live events in 2007 and for WWC in 2016.

* Jordan also produced dark matches of Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER, as well as the televised segment with Kevin Owens, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Damage CTRL segment. He also produced the main event with Molly Holly. That match featured Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair vs. IYO Sky, Kairi Sane and Bayley. This was Sane’s first Smackdown match in front of fans since September 2019. Asuka is now considered to be part of Damage CTRL after her heel turn last night.

* Jamie Noble produced Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander.

* Michael Hayes produced LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller.

* This was the highest-grossing non-PPV event in the history of the Columbus market for WWE.