List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Monday’s Episode of WWE RAW
Fightful Select has a list of producers for last Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, as well as several backstage notes for the show.
* Adam Pearce produced Natalya vs. Alba Fyre and Grayson Waller vs. Dragon Lee for WWE Main Event.
* Bobby Roode produced Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne.
* Shane Helms produced LWO vs. New Day.
* Michael Hayes produced GUNTHER vs. Akira Tozawa and produced Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez with Jason Jordan.
* Jordan also produced The Miz vs. LA Knight in a dark match.
* Petey Williams and Molly Holly produced Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai.
* Abyss produced Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio.
* WWE did several Topps card signings this weekend, and have been happy with the hype for the card deal.
* Alexandra Williams, who typically writes CM Punk segments, wrote his segment with Logan Paul. There was no producer listed for the segment.
* Brian Parise wrote the Cody Rhodes segment.
* Chad Barbash wrote the GUNTHER segment.
* Several staff members stayed in town overnight for NXT, which was only a block away from where RAW was held.
