Producers, Backstage Notes From This Week’s WWE Raw
– A new report has the producers and some backstage notes from last night’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the following producers worked on the show:
* Abyss produced Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed.
* Kenny Dykstra produced Zelina vs. Sonya Deville.
* Petey Williams & Adam Pearce were the producers for the Gunther and Damian Priest promo as well as Priest vs. Braun Strowman.
* TJ Wilson produced Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.
* Abyss was the producer for the Adam Pearce, Drew McIntyre & Seth Rollins segment.
* Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio.
* Jason Jordan produced the Chad Gable, Creeds and Wyatt Sicks segment as well as Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov.
– The site also reports that indie talent Jake Omen appeared as a security guard on WWE Raw, and that Natalya wasn’t backstage at the show which has been typical since she signed her new WWE deal.