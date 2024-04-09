List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s WWE RAW after Mania, as well as several backstage notes from the show.

* Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with Cody Rhodes, The Rock and Triple H. The Rock was not listed on internal run sheets but was not kept a secret backstage.

* Hayes also produced Drew McIntyre vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet vs. Jey Uso with Bobby Roode. Ricochet apologizing to Samantha Irvin before his spot was improvised and said to have went over well.

* Shawn Daivari produced Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Petey Williams produced Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green. This was originally set for immediately after Dragunov vs. Nakamura, but was moved at the start of the show.

* Jamie Noble & Adam Pearce produced the Judgment Day promo and Judgment Day vs. Awesome Truth & John Cena. Pearce also produced Julius Creed vs. Ivar from Main Event.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez.

* Jason Jordan produced Sami Zayn & Chad Gable vs. Imperium.

* Molly Holly produced Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark for Main Event.

* John Cena is believed to be done with WWE again after tonight’s show, as he now goes back to his film career.

* WWE confiscated several beach balls at last night’s show.

* Triple H gave a thank you speech to the crew after the show was over.

* Sheamus either won’t return until the week of the draft or won’t have a confirmed brand until then.

* The altered set for WWE shows will continue as needed for events with large ticket sales.