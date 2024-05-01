List of Producers For Monday’s WWE RAW and Backstage Notes

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network, as well as several backstage notes.

* TJ Wilson produced the Becky Lynch, Nia Jax & Liv Morgan segment. He also produced Morgan vs. Jax later on.

* Petey Williams produced Xavier Woods vs. GUNTHER.

* Shane Helms produced the Logan Paul, Judgment Day and Patrick Mahomes segment.

* Shawn Daivari produced Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed. He also produced the WWE Speed match of Apollo Crews vs. Ivar.

* Abyss produced the Drew McIntyre & CM Punk segments. He also produced Awesome Truth vs. Alpha Academy.

* Jason Jordan and Bobby Roode produced Jey Uso, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Judgment Day.

* Adam Pearce produced both Main Event matches, which included Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, as well as the Creed Brothers vs. Angel & Berto.

* CM Punk wasn’t listed on internal rundowns, but wasn’t kept secret. He was advertised locally.

* Braun Strowman was backstage all day and greeted by several wrestlers, who welcomed him back.

* Several talent found out about their new brands a few days before RAW.