List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Shane Helms produced Kevin Owens vs. Santos Escobar.

* Jason Jordan produced the Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain segment. AOP ad Paul Ellering have been signed for over a year. WWE considers Ellering an important part of the act.

* Jordan also produced a dark match of Bayley vs. Chelsea Green, which became Bianca Belair vs. Green.

* Petey Williams produced IYO SKY vs. Michin.

* Shawn Daivari produced Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly.

* Michael Hayes produced Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight. LA Knight was busted open but said to be okay.

* Nick Aldis produced a dark match of Gable Steveson vs. Cedric Alexander.

– According to internal reports, Samackdown was the highest grossing WWE event in the history of Vancouver.

* Tyler Bate can be expected to be seen more on the main roster going forward.