Producers & Backstage Notes From Last Week’s WWE Smackdown

A new report has the producers who worked last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown and more. Fightful Select reports that the following people produced the matches and segments from Friday’s show:

* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced the Damage CTRL promo.

* Jason Jordan produced The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Street Profits.

* Adam Pearce produced Dragon Lee vs. Axiom.

* Jason Jordan produced Santos Escobar’s promo.

* Nick Aldis & Jason Jordan were the producers for Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller.

* Jamie Noble produced Paul Heyman’s promo.

* Noble also produced LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso.

* Kenny Dykstra and Molly Holly produced the segment where Becky Lynch joined Team Charlotte.

* Nick Aldis produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Karrion Kross dark match.

* Jason Jordan produced the Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio dark matches.

The report also notes that Aldis is still shadowing as a producer on the main roster. Michael Hayes was not at this week’s Smackdown and Jamie Noble handled his producing duties.

Finally, there’s been no word that Axiom’s appearance was considered an official call up to the main roster.