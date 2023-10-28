List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightul Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Michael Hayes produced the Roman Reigns & LA Knight contract signing, the John Cena/Paul Heyman/Solo Sikoa segment and Knight vs. Jimmy Uso.

* Jason Jordan produced Carlito & Santos Escobar vs. Street Profits. He also helped produce the Cena/Heyman/Solo segment.

* Molly Holly produced Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green.

* Adam Pearce produced Cedric Alexander vs. Dragon Lee.

* Kenny Dykstra produced the Bianca Belair promo.

* Nick Aldis produced a dark match featuring Mia Yim & Zelina Vega vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn.

* Talent say that creative has been more straightforward since the TKO merger, more like the last half of 2022 and less like the first nine months of 2023.

* Official nicknames listed on internal run sheets include “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and “The Greatest Of All Time” John Cena

* John Cena has wrestled ten different opponents on TV or in dark matches since December 30. Before that, you’d have to go back to February 2019 to get to ten different opponents.