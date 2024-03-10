List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown on FOX, as well as several backstage notes.

– Shane Helms produced the opening segment with Logan Paul and Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory.

* Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross, as well as the dark matches Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax and Jey Uso vs. GUNTHER. B-Fab, Paul Ellering, AOP and the Street Profits were originally listed as accompanying Lashley and Kross.

* TJ Wilson produced Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton.

* Michael Hayes produced the segment with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes. The Smackdown feed cut off for several people at the end of the show, before Cody Rhodes slapped The Rock.

* Nick Aldis produced the dark match Cedric Alexander & Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Cameron Grimes & Odyssey Jones.

* Corey Graves’ brother Sam Adonis was backstage. He is currently working in AAA without a contract.