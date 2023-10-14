List of Producers and Backstage Notes for Last Night’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Fightful Select has a list of producers for last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as several backstage notes.

* Michael Hayes produced the opening segment with John Cena, LA Knight and the Bloodline, as well as Knight vs. Solo Sikoa.

* Abyss produced Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Zelina Vega vs. Bayley

* Adam Pearce produced the segment with himself, Triple H, Nick Aldis, Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens.

* Jason Jordan and Jamie Noble produced Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory. Jordan also produced a dark match with Imperium vs. Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee and Sami Zayn.

* Molly Holly produced a dark match of Shotzi & Mia Yim vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

* Jade Cargill arrived early yesterday afternoon and talked with several members of the roster.

* Aldis’ new role as Smackdown GM was not kept a secret.

* The decision to move Kevin Owens to Smackdown was known by Thursday for most people.