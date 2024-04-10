List of Producers and Backstage Notes For Last Night’s WWE NXT

Fightful Select has a list of the producers for last night’s episode of WWE NXT, as well as several backstage notes.

* Norman Smiley produced Tavion Heights vs. Uriah Connors for NXT Level Up.

* Wesley Blake produced Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey vs. Stevie Turner & Blair Davenport for NXT Level Up.

* AJ Winkler produced Eddy Thorpe vs. Dion Lennox for NXT Level Up.

* Johnny Moss produced Roxanne Perez’s promo and the Tatum Paxley heel turn. Paxley’s heel turn was not rehearsed and was only told to those in the opening segment.

* Steve Corino produced Je’Von Evans vs. SCRYPTS and The Family vs. No Quarter Catch Crew.

* Fit Finlay produced Roxanne Perez vs. Natalya.

* Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom produced the Oba Femi and Ivar segment.

* Johnny Moss & Oney Lorcan produced Brinley Reece vs. Jaida Parker. The match originally had a different spot on the show and changed places with the Oba Femi promo.

* Terry Taylor produced Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Nathan Frazier & Axiom. Breakker said farewell to the NXT crowd last night and is headed to the main roster. He also had a send-off backstage. There have been pitches for Corbin to join him and continue their tag team.

* George Carroll produced the Trick Williams, Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes segment. The steel cage stipulation for next week was originally considered for Stand & Deliver.

* Everyone was said to be in a good mood after Wrestlemania weekend.